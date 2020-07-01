Total Covid-19 infections nearing 1.5 lakh, 43.27% fatality for the elderly: Forty-one people have died from coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours

Forty-one people have died from coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said during a briefing.

The death toll now stands at 1,888 and the death rate at 1.26 percent.

Three thousand seven hundred and seventy-five people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

With this, the current infection rate is 21.12 percent and the total number of infections in the country is 1,49,258.

The total infection rate so far stands at 19.03 percent.

A total of 17,875 samples were tested in 69 labs across the country in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima said.

Meanwhile, 2,484 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, the DGHS said today.

The total number of recoveries has reached 62,108 and the current recovery rate is 41.61 percent, Dr Nasima said.

According to the statistics, the death rate among infected persons who were aged 60 years and above is 43.27 percent, which is higher than the other age group.

The fatality rate among infected people of 51-60 years-old is 28.81 percent while it is 14.99 percent between the age of 41-50 years, 7.62 percent among 31-40 year-olds, 3.49 percent in the age of 21-30 years, 1.16 percent in the age of 11-20 years, and 0.63 percent among children who under 10 years of age.

A total of 955 people were put under isolation throughout the country in the last 24 hours, the DGHS official said.

Among the deceased, 38 were male and three female. Of them, 13 were from Dhaka, 17 from Chattogram, five from Khulna, three from Barishal, one from Rangpur and two from Sylhet divisions.

Of the deceased, four were between 31-40 years old, five within 41-50, 12 between 51-60, 11 between 61-70, seven within 71-80, one between 81-90 and another was 100 years old, Dr Nasima also said.