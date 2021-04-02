Tigresses to play maiden Test this year?

Bangladesh’s women’s team are to be awarded Test status, it was decided in an ICC meeting yesterday, an ICC press release confirmed. Not only Bangladesh, it was decided that Test and ODI status shall be permanently awarded to all Full Member women’s teams.

That means Bangladesh, along with Afghanistan and Zimbabwe are to be granted Test status.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) women’s wing chairman Shafiul Alam Nadel said that the women’s team may have their inaugural Test this year.

“The decision to grant Test status to Bangladesh women’s team has been takes although the official procedure is not yet complete. If the Covid-19 situation is under control, there is hope of playing Test this year,” Nadel told The Daily Star today.

Australia, England, Ireland, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies are the 10 women’s team that have played Test cricket so far.