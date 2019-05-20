Tigers shift focus on WC

Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim bats during their practice camp at Leicester, England on Sunday.— BCB photo

After a historic tri-series triumph in Ireland, the members of Bangladesh cricket team have finally put their attention fully in the upcoming ICC World Cup as they started their practice camp at Leicester in England on Sunday.

The Tigers travelled to London from Dublin on the same day and they reached their designated training location for next one week without any further delay.

Skipper Mashrafee bin Murtaza and Tamim Iqbal, however, took a break with Mashrafee returning back home on late Saturday to spend a few days with his family.

Tamim, on the other hand, left Dublin and went to United Arab Emirates where he joined his family for holidaying.

Some senior players accompanied the coaching staff as they completed their first day’s training session at Grace Road.

Sakib al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim had some centre wicket nets batting practice while majority of the players rested with the exception of some gym work at the team’s hotel, informed a Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesman.

Bangladesh will play two practice matches ahead of the World Cup as they will take on Pakistan and India on May 26 and 28 respectively at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

The Tigers will begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June at the Oval, three days after the tournament got underway on May 30 in the same venue.

Source: New Age.