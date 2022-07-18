Tigers set to return home with Zimbabwe tour in focus

Following a bittersweet tour of the West Indies, Bangladesh national cricket team turn their focus on the white-ball away series against Zimbabwe, starting from July 31.

The Tigers, who conceded 2-0 series losses in Tests and T20Is before whitewashing the Caribbeans 3-0, are scheduled to return home in two batches on July 20 and July 21, respectively. However, Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal – who announced his retirement from the T20I format following the ODI series win — will arrive in the country a few days later.

The Harare Sports Club will host the three T20Is, from July 31 to August 02, and as many ODIs, slated from August 05 to August 10.