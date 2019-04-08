Tigers seek interim WC break, BCB cool

Bangladesh one-day international captain Mashrafee bin Murtaza (L) shares some thoughts with chief selector Minhajul Abedin (R), selector Habibul Bashar (2nd-R) and cricket operations committee chairman and BCB director Khaled Mahmud (C) at Mirpur on Sunday. — New Age photo

The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Sunday gave a cold shoulder to national players’ demand for a short break between the tri-series in Ireland and World Cup, calling it impractical.

It was learned that several players, including skipper Mashrafee bin Murtaza, made the request for the break between the two competitions in order to avoid homesickness during the long campaign spanning over two months.

‘There are some discussions going on. But we are yet to make any decision,’ BCB chief executive officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury told New Age on Sunday.

‘[But] it’s not a practical option. There is only a gap of five to six days between the Ireland series and the support period of the World Cup.

‘It is really a matter to decide whether the break will bring comfort or discomfort to the players as they will get only two to three days time as the support period will possibly start from May 25,’ he added.

The Tigers are expected to leave home on May 1 for Ireland, where they will compete in a tri-series featuring hosts Ireland and West Indies with the final of the series scheduled on May 17.

Bangladesh will then move to the United Kingdom to take part in the 12th edition of the ICC World Cup and they are expected to be under support period of the International Cricket Council from May 25.

The Tigers will compete in two practice matches against Pakistan and India on May 26 and 28 respectively at Cardiff before they take on South Africa in their first match on June 2 at the Oval.

Bangladesh will play their last league match in the World Cup against Pakistan on July 5, meaning even if they don’t qualify for the knock-out stage, the Tigers must stay in the UK over two months.

The idea of the family break came as players said they often feel distracted at the end part of a long tour, something that Bangladesh can’t afford in this World Cup when they have to play at least nine matches.

The BCB management already started giving the World Cup plan a final shape with skipper Mashrafee having a long discussion with the high-ups at Mirpur on Sunday on the sideline of a Dhaka Premier League match.

Chief selector Minhajul Abedin, selector Habibul Bashar and cricket operations committee chairman and BCB director Khaled Mahmud were present in the half-an-hour long meeting.

Mahmud said during the meeting they discussed the possible World Cup squad, which is likely to be announced on April 18.

‘We were just talking about what team the captain wanted to see. Nothing special really,’ said Mahmud.

‘Nannu [Minhajul Abedin] bhai was also there for the same reason. [We also discussed] many national team players, who are not performing. Many of them are not in form.

‘But there is no doubt about the national team players. They have the experience of playing in foreign conditions. We have to take it into consideration. That’s what we were talking about, how everyone is performing,’ he said.

Source: New Age.