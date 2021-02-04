They would take bribes from PK’s firm

Reliance Finance and International Leasing used to pay Tk 500,000 to Tk 700,000 to the inspection officers of Bangladesh Bank to conceal the irregularities of the financial institutions. The general manager of the financial institutions and markets department of the central bank at the time, Shah Alam, used to get Tk 200,000 per month. Former deputy governor SK Sur Chowdhury used to ‘manage’ the irregularities and corruption of the financial institutions.

With the help of these officers, Prashanta Kumar (PK) Halder has taken several financial institutions to the brink of extinction. As a result, depositors of at least four financial institutions are not getting back their money. One of the institutions decided on liquidation and the court appointed new chairmen in two others.

This information was revealed by Rashedul Haque, former managing director (MD) of International Leasing, in his confessional statement in court. He has been accused of embezzling Tk 710 million (Tk 71 crore) as an associate of PK Halder. He was arrested on 23 January from Segun Bagicha in the capital city by a team led by Md Gulshan Anwar, deputy director of the Anti-Corruption Commission. ACC took him on five-day remand for interrogation. On the third of the remand, he gave a confessional statement in the court of the Dhaka’s metropolitan magistrate Baki Billah on Tuesday.

When contacted over phone, Shah Alam, the then general manager and current executive director of Bangladesh Bank’s institutions and market department, listened to the issue first. He then said, “I am out now and can’t talk.” Then he hung up the phone. Former deputy governor SK Sur’s mobile was found switched off. The court recently banned him from leaving the country.