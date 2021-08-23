‘The state itself repressing Pori Moni’

Human rights activist Khushi Kabir said, “A citizen of a country cannot be treated in the way Pori Moni was arrested. She was placed on remand thrice while her bail plea was turned down. This incident has endangered the law and order of the country. We demand her release immediately.”

She further said, “We were not duped by the fictional grounds of the case. We know the facts.”

Sadeka Halim, acting dean of the social sciences faculty of Dhaka University, said, “Pori Moni has been a victim of media trial. It is not warranted in any way. Pori Moni is an established actor. The reason of why she has been treated in the manner is not yet clear to us.”

Writer and activist Shashwati Biplab said, Pori Moni spoke against wrongdoings and that was her only crime.

Director and producer Habibul Islam said, “Pori Moni is an artiste. The way she is being presented is in no way acceptable.”

Among others, youth leaders Khan Asaduzzaman, poets Shatabdi Bhab and Kazi Nusrat, student leaders Golam Mostafa and Sumaiya Setu, producer Rashid Palash and Aparajita Sangeeta addressed the rally.