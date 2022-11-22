Textile sector has huge investment potential: Danish investors

A Danish delegation comprising representatives from the fashion and textile industries visits the Envoy Textiles factory. Photo: Envoy Textiles

There is a lot of investment potential in the textile sector of Bangladesh, where Envoy Textiles has set an example of sustainability, according to Danish investors.

The delegation from industry and employers’ association Danish Fashion & Textile had come to take part in a recently-concluded “37th IAF World Fashion Convention” and “Made in Bangladesh Week” in Dhaka.

The events were jointly organised by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association and International Apparel Federation.

Marie Busck, head of corporate social responsibility and sustainability of the Danish Fashion & Textile, and Michelle Van Velthoven Utzon Frank, sustainability adviser, visited a LEED-certified denim factory of Envoy Textiles founded by Kutubuddin Ahmed, said a press release.

“Bangladesh’s development partner for four decades, Denmark now wants to develop commercial ties with the country through investing in green and sustainable partnership,” Busck said.

The BGMEA and the German state development agency Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) presented an award to Envoy Textiles for water efficiency and textile waste recycling.

Tanvir Ahmed, managing director of Envoy Textiles, was present.