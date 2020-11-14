Teesta bridge cost increases even before project starts

The Teesta bridge project term has ended even before work on it could commence. The term of the project has been extended and the costs have been increased by Tk 1.55 billion (Tk 155 crore).

The river Teesta flows along the Chilmari border of Sundarganj and Kurigram. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on 25 January 2014 inaugurated the project for 1,480 meter bridge, through a video conference at the Gaibandha Circuit House.

The Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) is the project’s implementing agency. The estimated cost of the project was Tk 7.3 billion (Tk 730 crore), with a large chunk of the funds coming from Saudi Arabia.