‘Teams’ strength on paper was the focus before yesterday’

Gazi Group Chattogram captain Mohammad Mithun said that yesterday’s matches in the opening day of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup showed that strength of the teams on paper will matter little compared to actual performances on the field.

Minister Group Rajshahi sprung a surprise on Beximco Dhaka in the first match, snatching a win through Mahedi Hasan’s intelligently bowled last over as he defended nine runs. In the evening fixture, Fortune Barisal were close to a win before Ariful Haque struck Mehedi Hasan Miraz for four sixes in the final over to win the game for Mahmudullah Riyad’s Gemcon Khulna.

“Before the games yesterday, everyone was thinking of which sides were the best on paper. But after watching the matches yesterday, the idea is clear that what happens on the pitch is more important than what appears to be the case on paper,” Mithun, whose Chattogram face Dhaka tomorrow, told reporters today.

MIthun was hopeful the wicket would produce runs. “If the wicket stays this way, the more time passes, everyone will get to watch even better cricket,” Mithun remarked.