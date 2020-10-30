Teammates hail Shakib’s comeback

Wait for ace tiger all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is finally over as his suspension from all forms of cricket has ended. This means Shakib can take to the field anytime now (from Thursday). Teammates seem to have been waiting for the moment eagerly as they receive Shakib with open arms.

Cricketers took to their verified social media accounts to welcome back Shakib.

Senior tiger campaigner Mushfiqur Rahim who started his career just before Shakib and played for long years together expressed how saddened he was at the ban of Shakib one year back.