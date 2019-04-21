Taskin shines after missing out WC selection

Taskin Ahmed. File photoRight-arm Bangladeshi pacer Taskin Ahmed has not been included in the World Cup squad of the Tigers.

But the pacer did not lose his strength to do well as he bagged four wickets on Friday in the ongoing season of Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League, reports UNB.

The pacer hurt his ankle during the last match of Sylhet Sixers in the last edition of Bangladesh Premier League which kept him away from the tour of New Zealand in spite of having a call to the national side.

However, after a long rehabilitation programme, he made a comeback in the Dhaka League. He played just one match before the team was announced. But he was not impressive at the first chance for Legends of Rupganj.

Unlike his first appearance in the Dhaka League, Taskin bagged four wickets on Friday in the match between Rupganj and Prime Doleshwar.

Prime Doleshwar batted first in the match and tumbled for 205 runs all-out. Taskin was the most successful bowler for Rupganj taking four scalps for 54 runs in nine overs. The pacer sent Saif Hassan, Shykat Ali, Marshall Ayub and Taibur Rahman back to the dressing room.

Depending on the splendid show of Taskin, Rupganj won the game by seven wickets with 34 balls to play. This win brightened Rupganj’s chance to clinch the title.

This performance brought the contention of not selecting him in the World Cup squad to the fore.

If he can show this sort of performance in the remaining matches of Rupganj in the league, the selectors might rethink his place in the national team as they have time to make changes to the squad until 23 May.