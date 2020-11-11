Tanzid impresses again in HP practice game

Young opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim once again shone for Team ‘B’ in the HP’s intra-squad practice match as his 51-ball 66 helped his side to a six-wicket win at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today.

Tanzid had struck 73 off 46 yesterday, which ensured a commanding 100-run victory for his side.

Batting first, Team ‘A’ put on 180 on the board in the 20-over affair with Naim Sheikh hitting 46 off 36 deliveries while other opener Shahadat Hossain hit a breezy 27-ball 42. Towhid Hridoy and Rejaur Raja bagged two wickets each while Rishad Hossain and Mukidul Islam Mugdho took one each.

In reply, Team ‘B’ were off to a flying start with Parvej Hossain Emon blazing a 13-ball 40, laced with two fours and five sixes. Along with Tanzid, Mahmudul Hasan Joy took the score past 100-run mark and despite losing a couple of wickets at the death, Team ‘B’ grabbed a six-wicket win with seven deliveries to spare. Akbar Ali remained unbeaten on a five-ball 15.

Sumon Khan, who impressed in the recently-concluded BCB President’s Cup, was the pick of the Team ‘A’ bowlers with two wickets for 41 runs from three overs.