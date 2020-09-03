Suspension of Khaleda’s prison term extended for 6 months: Law minister

The Daily Star  September 03, 2020
Star Online Report

The suspension of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s prison term has been extended by six more months.

Law Minister Anisul Huq confirmed the development to The Daily Star tonight.

Replying to another question, the minister said, “She would not be able to go abroad.”

Earlier, Khaleda Zia’s family members appealed to the authorities concerned to extend her release.

Khaleda was released from jail on March 25 by the executive order of the government, which will expire on September 24.

