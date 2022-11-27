SUPPRESSION OF FACT: HC fines journalist Abed Khan Tk 10,000

The High Court on Monday fined senior journalist Abed Khan Tk 10,000 for filing a writ petition with the court suppressing fact.

Deputy attorney Kazi Mynul Hassan told New Age that the court of settlement in Dhaka in 1992 rejected a case filed by Abed Khan in 1989 to exclude his father’s house on 20-katha land worth Tk 300 crore at Dhamondi-2 from the list of abandoned property.

But Maynul said that Abed Khan did not disclose the result of his house case to the High Court when he filed a writ petition in 2015 to exclude the same house from the list of abandoned property.

The High Court bench of justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and justice Md Shohrowardi fined Abed Khan for committing fraud to the court by suppressing information, the DAG added.

The HC also rejected Abed Khan’s writ petition in which he sought exclusion of the house from the 1986 list of abandoned property.

The court, however, cancelled the first court of settlement’s judgment delivered in 1997 excluding the house from the house of the abandoned property.

Mynul said that the public works ministry would now take possession of the land as per the High Court verdict.

The court of settlement gave the verdict in favour of one S Nehal Ahmed after hearing a case he filed in 1996 claiming ownership of the disputed land near the Dhaka City College.

Abed Khan said that the then East Pakistani government on the basis of registrar lease deed allocated the house in favour of his father Abdul Hakim Khan on November 11, 1957.

Later, the house was transferred to one Jamil Akter, S Jalil and S Nehal Ahmed.

The house was declared abandoned on September 23, 1986 after purchasers left the country in 1972.

Three government officials are now residing in the house.