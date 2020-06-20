Sufia Kamal’s 109th birth anniversary today

The 109th birth anniversary of poet Begum Sufia Kamal is being observed on Saturday, reports UNB.

Born on 20 June 1911, Sufia Kamal was a pioneer in the movement for women emancipation. She was instrumental in naming the first women’s dormitory of Dhaka University as Rokeya Hall.

During the liberation war, she helped women hurt during the war and campaigned for bringing Pakistani war criminals to justice.