Study on coral degradation: St. Martin’s may be depleted of coral by 2045

The country’s only coral island, Saint Martin’s, may be depleted of coral by 2045, reveals a study. The tree-covered areas of ​​the island are also shrinking while both the population and tourists are increasing. The new hotels and infrastructure sprouting up are putting extra pressure on the island’s biodiversity. The unique natural features of the island are being destroyed.

A study by two teachers and a student of Dhaka University has revealed this picture of coral depletion on the island. The island does not have even one-third of the coral it had four decades ago. Coral is a type of invertebrate marine animal. Due to the hard shell outside, it is often mistaken for a stone. Coral consists of a number of tiny creatures called polyps.