Stocks remain jittery

Stocks in Bangladesh became jittery due to the fear of the gloomy global economy amid the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), tanked 182 points, or 2.74 per cent, to 6,456 at the end of the day.

This is the highest single-day fall after April 4 last year when it plunged 182 points or 3.44 per cent.

In the last four consecutive days, the prime index plummeted 297 points and sent the index to more than seven months’ lowest position. Earlier, the index was 6,425 on July 29 last year.

At the DSE, seven stocks advanced, 364 declined and 8 remained unchanged.

However, turnover rose 13.6 per cent to Tk 740 crore.

Beximco Ltd remained the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 41 crore changing hands followed by Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, British American Tobacco Bangladesh, Orion Pharmaceuticals, and Fortune Shoes.

BDCOM Online topped the gainers’ list that rose 9.75 per cent followed by Tamijuddin Textiles, ADN Telecom, Dutch-Bangla Bank, and ICB Sonali One Mutual Fund.

Meghna Condensed Milk shed mostly that dropped 10 per cent followed by Aramit Cement, Vanguard AML Rupali Bank Balanced Fund, Apex Spinning and Jute Spinners.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also tumbled today. The CASPI, the main index of the CSE, fell 455 points, or 2.31 per cent, to 18,989 at the end of the day.

Among the 294 traded stocks, 19 rose, 254 fell and 21 remained the same.