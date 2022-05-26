Stocks on a declining trend again

The prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) continued to fall for the second consecutive day while its turnover also fell to Tk 500 crore level as the panicked investors went for selling shares.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, dropped 23 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 6,187.

At the DSE, 76 stocks advanced, 250 declined and 49 remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, both the DS30, the blue chip index, and DSES, shariah based index, lost 7 points and 3 points respectively.

Turnover of the Dhaka bourse dropped to Tk 513 crore from the previous day’s Tk 660 crore.

Sonali Paper & Board Mills topped the gainers’ list that rose 5.43 per cent. CAPM BDBL Mutual Fund One, National Life Insurance, Asia Pacific Insurance, and Lub-rref (Bangladesh) was among the list.

AB Bank shed mostly that dropped 6.6 per cent. Delta Life Insurance, Dhaka Bank, Aramit Cement, and First Finance were among the other companies in the loser tally.

Beximco Ltd became the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 46 crore changing hands followed by IPDC Finance, Shinepukur Ceramics, JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing, and Fortune Shoes.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also was in a falling trend. The CASPI, the all share price index of the port city bourse, plummeted 120 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 18,162.

Among the 268 stocks traded, 51 advanced, 187 fell and 30 remained the same.