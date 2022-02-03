Stocks keep rising

Shares on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) rose for the second consecutive day today, pushing the benchmark index above 7,000 points after three days.

The DSEX, the broader index of the bourse, closed 19 points higher at 7,016 at the end of the trading on the day.

Of the 381 stocks traded, 204 advanced, 126 declined and 51 remained the same. Turnover, however, fell 6 per cent to Tk 1,266 crore.

Beximco Ltd was the most-traded stock with its shares worth Tk 97 crore changing hands, followed by Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Fortune Shoes, Orion Pharmaceuticals, and Bangladesh Building Systems.

Rupali Life Insurance topped the gainers’ list after rising 10 per cent followed by BD Thai Food, Union Insurance, Bengal Windsor, and Olympic Accessories.

Samorita Hospitals shed the most as it gave up 5.95 per cent. Sonargaon Textiles, Matin Spinning, Bangladesh Building Systems, and RAK Ceramic Industries were also among large decliners.

Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also went up. The CASPI, the main index of the CSE, edged up 43 points, or 0.21 per cent, to close at 20,566 points.

Of the 305 stocks, 170 were up, 101 down and 34 ended the session unchanged.