Stocks keep falling

Stocks in Bangladesh continued to plunge for the third consecutive day today amid a selling spree.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), plummeted 57 points, or 0.86 per cent, to 6,638 at the end of the day.

In the last three days, the index dropped 115 points, the lowest since December 26 last year when it was 6,629.

At the DSE, 98 stocks advanced, 247 fell and 34 remained the same.

Turnover of the premier bourse rose 1 per cent to Tk 655 crore.

Beximco Ltd was the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 70 crore changing hands followed by Fortune Shoes British American Tobacco Bangladesh, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation and Sonali Paper and Board Mills.

First Prime Finance Mutual Fund topped the gainers’ list that rose 9.87 per cent followed by BD Thai Food, CAPM IBBL Mutual Fund, RN Spinning Mills, and Jute Spinners.

Shurwid Industries shed mostly that dropped 7.19 per cent followed by Sunlife Insurance, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Prime Insurance, and Bangladesh General Insurance.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also dropped today. The CASPI, the main index of the port city bourse, plunged 127 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 19,444.

Among 274 stocks traded, 85 stocks rose, 158 fell and 31 remained unchanged.