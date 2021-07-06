Stocks fall for profit booking

Stocks fell today riding on the profit-booking tendency among investors while turnover of the market rose.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), dropped 23 points, or 0.37 per cent to 6,196.57.

Turnover, another important indicator of the market, rose 15 per cent to Tk 1,789 crore which was Tk 1,551 crore a day earlier.

At the DSE, 142 stocks advanced, 244 declined and 8 remained unchanged.

Fareast Finance topped the gainers’ list that rose 10 per cent followed by Paper Processing & Packaging, Sonali Life Insurance, Fas Finance, and Generation Next.

Stock of Beximco Ltd traded mostly that worth Tk 93 crore followed by LankaBangla Finance, Aman Feed, Keya Cosmetics, and ML Dyeing.

Malek Spinning shed mostly that fell 7.12 per cent followed by Sonargaon Textile, Dhaka Insurance, Metro Spinning, and Sonali Paper & Board Mills.

The port city bourse also fell today. The CASPI, the general index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange, nosedived 79 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 17,956.

Among 312 traded stocks, 134 advanced, 166 dropped, and 12 remained unchanged.