Stocks fall below 7,000 points again

The Dhaka stocks fell to below 7,000 points today after a break of 11 working days.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), dropped 35 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 6,991.

At the DSE, 118 stocks advanced, 229 declined and 33 remained the same.

However, turnover of the premier bourse rose 9 per cent to Tk 1,333 crore from the last working day.

Beximco Ltd topped the trading list that traded worth Tk 105 crore followed by Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Power Grid, Queen South Textile, and Orion Pharmaceuticals.

Bangladesh Building Systems topped the gainers’ list that rose 10 per cent followed by Natioanl Polymer, Union Bank, Union Insurance, and BD Thai Food.

Samorita Hospital eroded mostly that slipped 9.5 per cent followed by Hamid Fabrics, Active Fine Chemicals, Malek Spinning and Zahintex Industries.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also dropped today.

The CASPI, the main index of the bourse of the port city, fell 97 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 20,489.

Among the traded 303 stocks, 91 rose, 178 fell and 34 remained unchanged.