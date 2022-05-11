Stocks fall again today

Stocks tumbled for the consecutive second day and lost 73 points today.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), plunged 73 points, or 1.10 per cent, to 6,591 at the end of the day.

The DSE’s turnover dropped around 10 per cent to Tk 1,135 crore, which hovered around Tk 1,258 crore on the previous day.

At the DSE, 35 stocks advanced, 323 declined and 21 remained unchanged.

BD Finance topped the gainers’ list with a 6.9 per cent rise. Imam Button, ACI Formulations, RD Food, and Bangas Ltd also saw major gains.

Asia Insurance shed the most with a 6.37 per cent drop. JMI Hospital, Gemini Sea Foods, Paper Processing and Packaging, Bangladesh Monospool Paper were among the heavy losers.

RD Food became the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 98 crore changing hands followed by ACI Formulations, Beximco Ltd, JMI Hospital, and Shinepukur Ceramic.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell today.

The CASPI, the main index of the CSE, down 202 points, or 1.03 per cent, to close the day at 19,329.

Of the 307 stocks traded, 40 rose, 247 fell, and 20 did not see any price movement.