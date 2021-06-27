Stocks extend losing streak on selling spree

Stocks Wednesday extended the losing streak for the second straight session as risk-averse investors opted for a quick profit on major sector issues.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 69.89 points or 1.14 per cent to settle below the 6,100-mark at 6,035. Two other indices also ended lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, fell 16.86 points to finish at 2,188 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) shed 6.91 points to close at 1,297.