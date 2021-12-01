Stocks end day in red again

The stocks failed to maintain the previous day’s rising trend today as it again fell 1.35 per cent due to a confidence crisis among investors.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), nosedived 92 points to 6,703.

At the DSE, 65 stocks advanced, 206 declined and 40 remained unchanged.

However, the turnover of the Dhaka bourse rose 61 per cent to Tk 1,146 crore today from the previous day’s Tk 708 crore.

Orion Infusion topped the gainers’ list that rose 9.93 per cent followed by Sena Kalyan Insurance, Acme Pesticides, National Life Insurance, and Renwick Jasneswar.

The share of One Bank traded mostly that worth Tk 189 crore followed by Beximco Ltd, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, IFIC Bank, and Paramount Textiles.

Desh Garments shed mostly that eroded 4.97 per cent followed by Emerald Oil, Beach Hatchery, Shurwid Industries, and Aramit Cement.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also dropped today. The CASPI, the main index of the port city bourse, fell 270 points, or 1.35 per cent, to 19,607.

Among the traded 278 stocks, 62 rose, 192 fell and 24 remained the same.