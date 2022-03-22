Stocks drop for 2nd day

Stocks continued to drop for the second consecutive day today as investors are shaky to pour money into the market when the banking deposit rate was in an upward trend.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), fell 6 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 6,691 at the end of the day.

At the DSE, 100 stocks advanced, 242 declined and 38 remained the same.

Bangladesh Bank has a directive to adjust the deposit rate so that it cannot lower the inflation rate. And, the inflation rate is rising so, the deposit rate also may rise, said a stock broker.

When the bank deposit rate rises, it impacts the stock market negatively, he added.

However, stocks trading at the DSE rose around 3 per cent, to Tk 634 crore.

Beximco stocks remained the most traded stocks with shares worth Tk 45 crore changing hands followed by Dragon Sweater and Spinning, BDCOM Online, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, and Silco Pharmaceuticals.

Gemini Sea Food topped the gainers’ list that rose 8.6 per cent, followed by Premier Bank, Beach Hatchery, Apex Foods, and Fortune Shoes.

Aamra Technologies shed mostly that dropped 1.99 per cent followed by Asian Tiger Sandhani Life Growth Fund, Bangladesh Building System, Anlima Yearn and VFS Thread.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also dropped today. The CASPI, the main index of the CSE, eroded 39 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 19,616.

Among the traded 283 stocks, 57 advanced, 198 fell and 28 remained unchanged.