Stocks continue to rise

The Dhaka stocks continued to rise for the fourth consecutive day.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), rose 12 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 6,978 today.

In the last four days, it rose 275 points.

Turnover, an important indicator of the stock market, fell 3 per cent to Tk 887 crore.

At the DSE, 218 stocks advanced, 118 fell and 35 remained the same.

Sena Kalyan Insurance topped the gainers’ list that rose 10 per cent followed by CVO Petrochemical, Hakkani Pulp, Aamra Network, and Information Services Network Ltd.

Stocks of Beximco Ltd traded mostly that worth Tk 79 crore followed by Genex Infosys, First Security Islami Bank, Sena Kalyan Insurance, and One Bank.

Northern Insurance shed mostly that dropped 4.34 per cent followed by Meghna Cement, Fareast Finance, Mercantile Insurance, and ICB 3rd NRB Mutual Fund.

However, the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell today.

The CASPI, the main index of the CSE, dropped 13 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 20,402.

Among traded 270 stocks, 148 rose, 93 fell and 29 remained unchanged.