Stocks continue soaring again

Bangladesh stock market continued to soar for the fourth consecutive day today amid higher participation of investors.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), rose 70 points, or 1 per cent, to 7,048.

With that, the index crossed 7,000 points after nine trading days. In the last four days, it soared 345 points or 5 per cent.

The DSE’s turnover rose 49 per cent to Tk 1,330 crore, up from Tk 887 crore on the previous day.

At the premier bourse, 274 stocks advanced, 69 declined and 32 remained the same.

Meghna Condensed Milk topped the gainers’ list that rose 10 per cent followed by Meghna Pet Industries, Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag, Tamijuddin Textile, and Sena Kalyan Insurance.

Aman Feed shed mostly that dropped 3.57 per cent followed by Asia Insurance, GBB Power, Index Agro Industries and Fortune Shoes.

Stocks of Beximco Ltd traded mostly that worth Tk 130 crore followed by One Bank, GSP Finance, Power Grid, and First Security Islami Bank.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also rose today. The CASPI, the main index of the CSE, gained 204 points, or 1 per cent, to 20,606.

Among the traded 291 stocks, 210 up, 61 down and 20 remained unchanged.