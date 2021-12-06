Stock index remains flat

The stock market index remained flat in the first two hours of trading today.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), fell 1 point to 6,934 until 12 pm.

The index was in a rising trend in the first one hour but later it went down due to falls of several big paid-up capital-based companies, according to market analysts.

However, most of the stock prices advanced despite the fall of the index.

At the DSE, 231 stocks advanced, 89 declined and 50 remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) index was in a rising trend.

The CASPI, the main index of the CSE, goes up 93 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 20,348.