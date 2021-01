The deceased was identified as Ashikur Rahman Rohit, 20, BCL activist of MES College.

Officer-in-charge of Bakolia police station Nezam Uddin said some miscreants attacked Rohit on 8 January in Dewan Bazar of Bakolia in Chattogram city, leaving him severely injured.

He was admitted to the CMCH where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning, OC said.