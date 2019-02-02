SSC, equivalent exams begin

Students sitting for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam at the Motijheel Govt Boys High School in Dhaka on February 2, 2019 Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune

A total of 2,135,333 students are expected to appear at the examinations this year

This year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations began across the country on Saturday morning.

The exams are being held under ten education boards and will continue till February 26, while the practical examination will be held from February 27 to March 5, reports the UNB.

A total of 2,135,333 students (including 1,070,441 boys and 1,064,892 girls) are expected to appear at the examinations from 28,682 institutions at 3,497 centres.

Of them, 1,700,102 will sit for the SSC examination under eight general education boards, while 310,172 will sit for the Dakhil exam under the Madrasah Education Board and 125,059 will sit for the vocational exam under the Bangladesh Technical Education Board.

The number of total examinees is 103,434 higher than last year, and the number of institutions is up by 131. A total of 434 students will sit for the examinations from eight overseas centres as well.

No one except the centre secretary will be allowed to carry a mobile phone and no outsiders are allowed to enter the centres.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Thursday gave assurances that there would be no incidents of question paper leakage during the public examinations this time.

While briefing reporters on the examinations at the secretariat, she also urged teachers, students and guardians not to pay heed to any rumours.

Coaching centres across the country will remain closed from January 27 to February 27 to facilitate fair administering of the SSC and equivalent examinations.