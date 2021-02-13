Spinners help Tigers end Day 3 on positive note

Bangladesh spin trio of Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan and Taijul Islam picked up three wickets in the final session of the game, helping Bangladesh finish on a positive note at the end of Day 3 of the second and final Test against the West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today.

West Indies, who had bundled out the Tigers for 296 earlier on the day after piling up 409 in their first innings, were at 41 for three at Stumps and go to the fourth day of the Test with a 154-run lead.

In reply to West Indies’ first innings score of 409, Bangladesh resumed the day on 105 for 4. But the two overnight batsmen — Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Mithun — fell to Rahkeem Cornwall’s spin early in the first session. Mushfiqur, who picked up his 22nd Test fifty, played an unnecessary half-attempted reverse sweep that eventually saw him being caught at short cover. Bangladesh, who had lost Mithun (15 off 86) just few overs before that, seemed to be in deep trouble.

Liton Das and Mehedi Hasan Miraz however steadied the rocking ship as the duo strung together a crucial 126-run seventh-wicket stand — highest for Bangladesh for that wicket against the Windies in Tests. Liton and Mehedi amassed a total of 91 runs in 27 overs in the second session as the Tigers went unscathed in an entire session for the first time in the two-Test series.

However, Cornwall, who scalped one on the previous day and two wickets in the first session today, turned things around after Tea. The right-arm off-spinner struck twice in one over, bagging his second Test fifer. Liton fell to Cornwall’s spin when the right-hander attempted to play a paddle sweep but only ended up edging it to the fielder at first slip, who ran behind the keeper to take an easy catch. Soon after Liton walked off following a 133-ball 71, Cornwall struck once again in the same over, this time removing Nayeem Hasan for naught as Cornwall completed his fifer. He eventually finished with figures of five for 74 in 32 overs that featured eight maidens.

Cornwall’s double strike sparked a Windies comeback as Shannon Gabriel removed Mehedi Hasan Miraz (57 off 140) in the following over. And even though there were a few dropped catches and missed chances, it did not take long for the Windies to bundle out Bangladesh as Alzarri Joseph wrapped it up by picking up the wicket of Abu Jayed in the 97th over. West Indies went into the second innings with a 113-run lead.

After the exchange, spinners Taijul, Mehedi and Nayeem picked a wicket each to see West Indies somewhat in a spot of bother before Stumps. Mehedi also became the fastest and the youngest Bangladeshi player to have scalped 100 Test wickets when he induced an edge off Shayne Moseley’s bat in the ninth over of the West Indies’ second innings today.

20.6 Ov WI 41/3: Jomel Warrican, the night watchman, successfully negotiates a Taijul Islam delivery. No runs taken and that will be Stumps on Day 3.

Taijul removes Campbell

16.4 Ov WI 39/3: John Campbell goes to his back foot and defends a Taijul Islam delivery. But the ball takes an edge off the bottom part of his bat and drops inside the crease and went on to hit his stumps, removing the bails eventually. A very soft dismissal. Bangladesh get their third. John Campbell b Taijul Islam 18 (48b 0x4 0x6) SR: 37.5

Mehedi removes Moseley to become fastest Bangladeshi to 100 Test wickets

8.3 Ov WI 20/2: Mehedi Hasan Miraz draws Shayne Moseley to play at a delivery that pitched on middle and leg stump and was turning away from the left-hander. Mehedi succeeds at inducing an edge and Mohammad Mithun takes a good catch at first slip. That wicket sees Mehedi, playing in his 24th Test, become the fastest and youngest Bangladeshi player to have scalped 100 Test wickets. A great achievement indeed! Shayne Moseley c Mohammad Mithun b Mehidy Hasan Miraz 7 (20b 0x4 0x6) SR: 35

3.3 Ov WI 11/1: A back of a length delivery from Nayeem Hasan and it was going down the leg side. Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite decides to have a go and gets his gloves on it and wicketkeeper Liton Das moves to his left and takes a good catch. Bangladesh players appeal immediately but the umpire turns it down. Liton seemed confident and Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque goes for a review. And review shows that the ball clearly hit the batsman’s gloves and the on-field umpire is asked to change his original decision. Nayeem would be considering himself lucky to have gotten a wicket, that too of the Windies skipper Brathwaite, with a delivery that deserved much worse. Kraigg Brathwaite c †Liton Das b Nayeem Hasan 6 (13b 1×4 0x6) SR: 46.15

3:32pm: West Indies openers — skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell — make their way out to the middle. Taijul Islam to start proceedings for Bangladesh.

Windies take 113-run lead as Tigers bundled out for 296

Rahkeem Cornwall has turned it around after Tea as the right-arm spinner broke the 126-run seventh-wicket stand between Liton Das and Mehedi Hasan Miraz. Liton fell to Cornwall’s spin when the right-hander attempted to play a paddle sweep but only ended up edging it to the fielder at first slip, who ran behind the keeper to take an easy catch. Soon after Liton walked off following a 133-ball 71, Cornwall struck once again in the same over, this time removing Nayeem Hasan for naught. With that, Cornwall also completed his second Test fifer. That sparked a Windies comeback as Shannon Gabriel removed Mehedi Hasan Miraz in the following over. And even though there were a few dropped catches and missed chances, it did not take long for the Windies to bundle out Bangladesh as Alzarri Joseph wrapped it up by picking up the wicket of Abu Jayed in the 97th over. West Indies go into the second innings with a 113-run lead.

96.5 Ov BAN 296: A rising delivery from Alzarri Joseph takes Abu Jayed by surprise and the tail-ender ends up edging it towards gully. That’s it. Bangladesh are bundled out for 296 and West Indies take a 113-run lead into their second innings, which will begin in a short while. Abu Jayed c Bonner b Joseph 1 (10b 0x4 0x6) SR: 10

Gabriel removes Mehedi after Cornwall’s double strike in one over

92.4 Ov BAN 283/9: Mehedi Hasan Miraz pushes a Shannon Gabriel delivery that was on middle and off stump and ends up giving an easy catch to the cover fielder. Mehedi departs after scoring 57 and it seems as if it won’t take long before the Tigers are bundled out. Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Brathwaite b Gabriel 57 (140b 6×4 0x6) SR: 40.71

Cornwall bags fifer to sway momentum back towards Windies

91.5 Ov BAN 281/8: Cornwall gets another one. Cornwall induced an edge off Nayeem Hasan’s bat the previous ball too but Jermaine Blackwood at first slip failed to hold onto that. However, Blackwood does not fail Cornwall on this instance as the right-arm spinner bags his second Test fifer. Two wickets in one over and the momentum is back with the Windies now. Meanwhile, all the four wickets that fell today were scalped by Cornwall. Incredible! Nayeem Hasan c Blackwood b Cornwall 0 (2m 3b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0

91.2 Ov BAN 281/7: An outside off delivery from Rahkeem Cornwall and Liton Das takes his front leg across and tries to play a paddle sweep. The righ-hander misses to connect the ball perfectly as the ball hits his pads and the fielder at first slip runs behind keeper to his left and takes a catch. The players appeal and umpire checks with the TV Umpire for confirmation. And replay shows that the ball has hit his bat before hitting the pads and being eventually taken by the fielder. Big wicket for West Indies. Liton departs after scoring 71 off 133 deliveries. Liton Das c Blackwood b Cornwall 71 (214m 133b 7×4 0x6) SR: 53.38

88.1 Ov BAN 276/6: An elegant forward push from Liton Das off a Shannon Gabriel delivery and the ball goes past the bowler and runs away for a boundary. Brilliant way to start the session. Liton, who moves to 70 with that shot, has now scored his highest Test runs against the West Indies.

2:26pm: Bangladesh batsmen Liton Das and Mehedi Hasan Miraz come out to bat after Tea. Shannon Gabriel to resume proceedings with Liton on strike. Bangladesh still trail by 137 runs.

Liton, Mehedi keep Tigers afloat

For the first time in the two-Test series, Bangladesh did not lose any wicket in a session. And in that regard, this has been a very good session for the Tigers as they amassed 91 runs in 27 overs in the session before Tea. Both Liton Das and Mehedi Hasan Miraz have brought their fifties up and also notched up hundred-run partnership between them. There were a few scares, especially when Mehedi was challenged by a few short deliveries from Shannon Gabriel after West Indies opted for the new ball. However, with Mehedi on 53 and Liton on 66, Bangladesh seem to be getting back momentum in the game.

87.6 Ov BAN 272/6: Mehedi Hasan Miraz goes on the back foot and plays it straight towards the bowler Rahkeem Cornwall. No runs taken and umpire signals for Tea.

Mehedi brings up fifty as partnership with Liton keeps growing

84.6 Ov BAN 268/6: A fullish delivery from Shannon Gabriel that is angled in towards Mehedi Hasan Miraz and the right-handed batsman flicks it towards square leg region. A brilliant effort by the fielder in the deep stops the ball going from a boundary. However, Mehedi picks up three runs and with that also brings up his fifty. Mehedi has been challenged by a few short deliveries by Gabriel and the right-hander did get tempted to play at some of the outside off deliveries. Apart from that, both Mehedi and Liton Das looked solid throughout this session as the partnership between them keep growing, much to the delight of the Tigers.

Liton, Mehedi star in hundred-run partnership

80.3 Ov BAN 256/6: Short and a wide delivery from Shannon Gabriel and the wicket-keeper could do nothing but watch the ball go past him for a boundary. That also see the hundred run partnership between Mehedi Hasan Miraz and Liton Das come up. Both these batsmen played brilliantly since Bangladesh lost two early wickets — those of overnight batsmen Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Mithun — in the morning session.

West Indies take the new ball and Shannon Gabriel to begin the 80th over with Mehedi Hasan Miraz on strike.

Liton notches fifty; 250 comes up for Tigers

79.6 Ov BAN 250/6: Mehedi Hasan Miraz drives a Nkrumah Bonner delivery towards long-off and takes a single to bring up 250 for Bangladesh.

75.2 Ov BAN 234/6: Liton Das plays a well-timed cut off a Nkrumah Bonner delivery and gets a boundary through the deep point region. And with that shot, Liton brings up his seventh Test fifty. The partnership between Liton and Mehedi Hasan Miraz is now looking solid and lending hopes to the Tigers’ camp.

Mehedi, Liton notch up fifty stand as Tigers avoid follow on

69.6 Ov BAN 210/6: Mehedi Hasan Miraz goes on his back foot and plays a Rahkeem Cornwall delivery towards deep midwicket to take a single. And with that, Bangladesh avoid follow on with four wickets in hand.

66.4 Ov BAN 205/6: Mehedi Hasan Miraz drives Jomel Warrican inside-out to extra cover for a single. And that’s a no-ball from Warrican. Two runs added on the scoreboard for the Tigers and that also brings up fifty-stand between Mehedi and Liton Das. Meanwhile, Liton, who is on 35, has now reached 1000 Test runs playing in his 37th innings.

12:06pm: Mehedi Hasan Miraz and Liton Das are out in the middle and Rahkeem Cornwall will begin proceedings after Lunch.

Tigers’ hopes pinned on pair of Mehedi, Liton

Bangladesh failed to complete their primary objective of not losing any wickets in the first session as both overnight batsmen — Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Mithun — are now back in the hut. Mithun was the first one to fall when he chipped a Rahkeem Cornwall delivery to short mid-wicket just shortly after hitting the off-spinner for a boundary. The most shocking one was the way Mushfiqur got out. The experienced campaigner, who looked solid and played well as he brought his 22nd Test fifty earlier in the session, played an unnecessary reverse sweep off Cornwall and ended up lofting it to short cover. Liton Das and Mehedi Hasan Miraz — the last recognized pair of batsmen — have since then negotiated well and ensured Bangladesh go into Lunch without any more hitches on the way. Liton remains unbeaten on 23 while Miraz is on 11 and the fate of this game will heavily depend on the way this duo bats in the rest of the day’s sessions.

60.6 Ov BAN 181/6: Mehedi Hasan Miraz goes drives a Jomel Warrican delivery towards cover. No runs taken and that will be Lunch on Day 3.

Tigers in deep trouble as Mushfiqur throws his wicket away

49.2 Ov BAN 155/6: After almost giving a catch to the leg-slip the previous delivery with a half-attempted sweep shot, Mushfiqur Rahim goes for a reverse sweep the very next ball and perishes. A short of a length delivery from Rahkeem Cornwall and Mushfiqur tries to reverse sweep and ends up lofting it to the hands of the fielder at short cover. Mushfiqur looks at his bat and thinks what has he done. A shocking choice of a shot from the experienced campaigner. With both the overnight batsmen — Mithun and Mushfiqur — back in the hut, things do not look so good for the hosts. Mushfiqur Rahim c Mayers b Cornwall 54 (105b 7×4 0x6) SR: 51.43

Mithun departs early

45.1 Ov BAN 142/5: Mohammad Mithun tries to play an outside off delivery past through the cover region but mistimes it and the man at short midwicket takes a good diving catch. The umpire wants to confirm if the catch is taken cleanly and the replay confirmed that Mithun is out. Cornwall strikes and breaks a crucial partnership. Mohammad Mithun c Brathwaite b Cornwall 15 (86b 2×4 0x6) SR: 17.44

43.2 Ov BAN 138/4: Mushfiqur Rahim plays a Rahkeem Cornwall delivery towards mid-on and takes a single to bring up his fifty off 89 deliveries. That’s his 22nd Test fifty.

Mushfiqur, Mithun star in fifty stand

40.2 Ov BAN 122/4: A fuller length outside off delivery from Shannon Gabriel and Mushfiqur Rahim makes a stride forward and punches it past the cover fielder for a boundary. That also brings up the fifty-run stand between Mohammad Mithun and Mushfiqur. Both these batsmen would need to carry on and bat long if Bangladesh are to stage a comeback in this game. It has been an aggressive start from West Indies bowlers, especially Gabriel, who started by challenging the batsmen with bouncers and Mithun, who faced most of the music, did well to negotiate them.

Bangladesh started the day on 105 for 4, trailing by 304 runs with Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Mithun out in the middle on the third day of their second and final Test against West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today.