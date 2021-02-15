Special interview: ‘Attempt to political control harming university’

Money is not allocated for research. We face a crisis for research. The allegation you made is hardly acceptable. There are two funds in the university. One is self-income and another is government allocation. Now these two have been unified. The government made allocation taking our own fund into account. That allocation is not sufficient. That money is spent for regular education activities. Nothing remains for research. We are hearing from the national level that money is no problem. But there is a deficit when allocating for education or research. The matter does not get priority at the state and administrative level. It is noted that teachers have no role in the planning related to education. Those who deal with these matters, view it in the perspective of administration. The University Grants Commission is busy to rule the universities instead of enhancing quality of education. The university administration has shortcomings too. Except some exceptions, none can play due roles. They have overburdened the university in the name of expansion. Funds are spent in areas other than for which these have been allocated. Excess staff has been recruited. Many are just doing as they please. Nepotism has taken place in the name of development. As a result, the progress of the university has been hampered.