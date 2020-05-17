Some influential people, govt officials involved in rice procurement graft: ACC

Local influential people and some government officials are getting involved in irregularities in rice procurement and taking bribes from farmers, according to an intelligence report of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The report was submitted to ACC Chairman Iqbal Mahmood this morning, ACC’s Public Relations Officer Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya confirmed.

The report said local influential people and some government officials are getting involved in such irregularities for their own benefit.

After receiving the report, the ACC chairman asked his officials to take immediate action against the persons involved in rice procurement graft.

He also asked ACC officials to strengthen monitoring in the procurement areas.

“It is to be ensured that none get the chance to take bribe,” he said.

Iqbal Mahmood said that they will also make sure that local influential people cannot put pressure on the government officials to collect rice from agents or middlemen.