Sohel Chowdhury murder: Court asks to produce Ashish on April 17

A Dhaka tribunal today directed the jail authorities to produce Ashish Roy Chowdhury before it on April 17 in a case filed over the murder of actor Sohel Chowdhury in December 1998.

Judge Md Zakir Hossain of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 passed the order after the officer-in-charge of Gulshan Police Station submitted a report informing the court that Ashish Roy was shown arrested in a drug case and is now in Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.

Rapid Action Battalion on April 5 arrested Ashish from his Gulshan home in Dhaka. They also seized 17 bottles of foreign liquor from his residence.

Later, a case was filed against him at Gulshan Police Station under the Narcotics Control Act.

Meanwhile, the tribunal on March 28 issued arrest warrants against Ashish and two others as they remained absent from the court on several dates.

Of the nine accused, Tariq Sayeed Mamun is now in jail while Adnan Siddiqui and Faruque Abbasi are now on bail in the case.

Five others, including businessman Aziz Mohammad Bhai, are on the run, said Assistant Public Prosecutor Sadia Afrin Shilpi.