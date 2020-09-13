SLC ‘unreachable’: Nizamuddin says after quarantine complications

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are waiting for Sri Lanka Cricket to provide clear information regarding the health protocols in their country ahead of an upcoming three-match Test tour around which dark clouds are gathering quickly.

The Tigers are expected to travel Sri Lanka in late September ahead of the first Test on from October 23, but the latest complication is that visitors to the island nation will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine, which would force players to isolate in their hotel room.

That would contradict previous assurances from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) that visitors would get an opportunity to avail practise facilities during that period, a benefit that prompted the BCB to plan to take the High Performance squad.

BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told The Daily Star yesterday that the board was unable to communicate with its Sri Lankan counterparts.

“If we don’t get information from them (SLC) then it will be difficult for us to prepare and plan accordingly. We are trying to communicate with Sri Lankan officials but are unable to reach them. The scenario is changing from time to time across the world due to the pandemic, which forces health authorities of each country to act accordingly,” Nizamuddin said.

“We are trying to solve this issue quickly as there are many things related to it. A few of our foreign staff were expected to arrive in Sri Lanka directly. A few internal issues need to be solved as well.”

Although the Tigers’ return to cricket seemed to be going smoothly at first, things have been getting complicated day-by-day in relation to health protocols and the creation of a bio-secure bubble for the visitors.

From the BCB’s point of view, it is difficult to remain locked in a hotel room for 14 days without any activities because that would hamper players’ preparation.

Allaying concerns that stemmed from the announcement of the team being delayed, Nizamuddin said that preparations would continue in full swing and selectors were expected to announce a preliminary squad soon. However, he added that it would be better if SLC announces a schedule quickly.

The BCB has already conducted coronavirus testing for cricketers and support staff and is planning a short residential camp before travelling to Sri Lanka, although the tour itself now seems in doubt.