Six buses set on fire in one hour in Dhaka

DMP (Media and Public Relation) deputy commissioner Walid Hossain told Prothom Alo that the miscreants in a planned way set the buses on fire as a part of sabotage.

He said efforts are on to identify the perpetrators with the help of CC camera footage, witnesses and law enforcers.

In connection with the incident of Kataban, witness Jahid Hasan, a restaurant worker of Jamjam Hotel at Aziz Super Market, said the bus was slowing speed due to traffic jam at around 1:30pm. At that time smoke was billowing from the back. The passengers on the bus quickly got down. Water was poured from the market. The fire extinguisher from the market was used in an attempt to put out the fire.

Bus driver of Dewan Paribahan, Md Raihan, said, “There were 12-13 passengers in my 40-seated bus. Around 2:00pm we suddenly noticed fire at the back of the bus after crossing Kataban signal. The seats in the back were vacant. I got down quickly after assisting the passengers to get down. The entire bus was gutted in three minutes.”