Shutdown extended till May 30

The government today extended the ongoing shutdown of public and private offices till May 30 with some conditions.

Cabinet division today issued a circular in this regard.

The announcement came two days before the ongoing shutdown ends on May 16.

The extended shutdown includes weekends and holidays of the Eid-ul-Fitr, according to the circular.

The government also restricted the movement of people during the extended shutdown period to curb the further spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Law enforcers will control movement strictly so that people cannot move from one district to another and one upazila to another, according to the gazette.

People must stay at home during the period as the country is witnessing a growing number of deaths and coronavirus cases. People cannot come out of their houses between 8:00pm to 6:00am.

All essential services and vehicles carrying goods remain out of purview of the circular, as before.

It is the sixth extension of the shutdown that was enforced on March 26 to check the spread of the deadly virus.

Most of the public and private offices have been shut since then. Some government offices involved in providing emergency services have also been kept open on a limited scale.