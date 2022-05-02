‘Shown arrested’ after family claims he was picked up

A man who was picked up from his house in the capital’s Mirpur by men claiming to be law enforcers on April 19 was “shown arrested” by Rab-8 in Barisal yesterday.

He was shown arrested a day after his family organised a press conference claiming he was picked up by law enforcers.

Jamil Hassan, commanding officer of Rab-8, said they neither heard of the press conference nor have they heard of the claims the family made.

A press release sent by Md Jahangir Alam, deputy assistant director of Rab-8, claimed Md Mohasin Gazi was found in a mahogany orchard, based on a “tip-off”.

Mohasin and dozen other robbers were taking shelter there, Rab claimed.

“We learnt that a group of criminals were preparing to commit a robbery on April 30. A source informed that the group was positioned inside the mahogany orchard beside a village in Bandar Thana. They were carrying illegal and locally-made weapons,” said the release.

Rab further claimed they conducted an operation there and arrested two, one of whom was Mohasin. They were arrested with two cleavers, one pistol, a one-shooter gun, one rifle and several bullets.

“Mohasin and his gang had long been extorting the people of Bhola’s char areas for long. When businesses declined to pay up, they would be robbed. He used to obstruct fishermen from doing their job if they did not pay them. He would abduct fishermen in the deep sea and hold them hostage for ransom.

“He and his gang were also involved in different crimes like rape and sexual harassment,” said Rab. It stated that there are 14 cases against Mohasin on different charges.

Bandar Police Station Sub-inspector Rojina called Mohasin’s family to let them know that he is in police custody.

“He was brought in by Rab in the afternoon. We do not know anything about him except that he has several cases against him,” she said.

Mohasin’s wife Farida Yasmin Nejhum had organised a press conference on Friday and stated that he was picked up by law enforcers from their Shewrapara home on April 19.

“It was around 2:45am. A group of around seven men, all in civil clothes, came in three HiAce microbuses and banged on the main gate. When the landlord opened the gate, he was told there is an arrest warrant against my husband in Bhola.”

She had pleaded for him to be returned or at least to have him shown arrested.

The family also claimed they had heard from trusted sources that he was with Rab.

“I am relieved to know that my husband is back, even though he is going to go to jail,” said Nejhum.