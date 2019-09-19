Shamsuzzaman Dudu sued for ‘issuing death threat’ to PM Hasina

A case was filed on Thursday against Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) vice chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu on charge of issuing life threat to prime minister Sheikh Hasina at a live TV talk show recently, reports news agency BSS.

Jubo League joint general secretary Mohiuddin Ahmed filed the case with the court of Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Baki Billah.

“Dudu recently at a talk show on DBC Television said Sheikh Hasina has to go away like her father Sheikh Mujib, making clear life threat to the prime minister,” plaintiff Mohiuddin told BSS.

He further said such statement has created panic among people and it is tantamount to attempt on prime minister’s life.

Mohiuddin also pleaded to issue arrest warrant against the BNP leader.