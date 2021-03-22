Shakib to arrive in Dhaka tonight

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is due in the country today, a BCB official confirmed to The Daily Star.

The all-rounder is in the midst of a war of words with BCB and slammed the game’s local body for several issues. He pointed fingers at Akram Khan, BCB’s Cricket Operations Chairman (COC), saying that the COC did not read his letter, seeking leave of absence to play in the upcoming IPL and skip the Tigers’ tour of Sri Lanka.

“I didn’t say anywhere in my letter that I don’t want to play Tests. I just said in my letter that to prepare for the T20 World Cup, I want to play in the IPL this [mentioned time. He has been saying over and over that I don’t want to play Tests. I feel that he didn’t even read my letter,” Shakib said in a recent interview.

Following a meeting at BCB president’s residence yesterday, Akram told the media that the board would reconsider Shakib’s NOC to play in the IPL.

Shakib is due in Dhaka at 2 am Bangladesh time by Qatar Airways. The all-rounder was in USA to be alongside his family during the birth of his third child. It was learned that the all-rounder is coming back to the country in order to prepare for the upcoming IPL and a plan has been made in order to carry out his training. The IPL is set to take be played from April 9 till May 28 and the all-rounder is set to feature for Kolkata Knight Riders during the tournament.