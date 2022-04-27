Seems ridiculous when Awami League talks about democracy: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today (April 26, 2022) reaffirmed that their party will not join any election, be it parliamentary or local government ones, under the current government.

“Our position on the election is clear. We are not going to participate in any polls – whether it is a local government or parliamentary election – under the current government,” he said.

A day after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the elections to Cumilla City Corporation, Fakhrul made the remarks while talking to journalists at his local residence in Kalibari area in Thakurgaon.

Replying to a question, Fakhrul said the country’s people will determine how the next election will be held and how the country will run. “But we’ve long been saying we won’t take part in any election under the partisan government.”

He said the Awami League has now established a one-person’s rule along with the one-party rule. “They (govt) are now internationally recognised as an autocratic regime while newspapers and different countries are branding Awami League as an authoritarian party.”

The BNP leader alleged that the Awami League government has become completely dependent on the bureaucrats and the law enforcement agencies as it has become isolated from the country’s people. “So, it seems ridiculous to people when the Awami League talks about democracy.”

Referring to the detention of a mother and her son in the capital’s Kalabagan area for raising voice to protect Tetultala playground, Fakhrul said, “This incident has exposed how authoritarian the government is and how human rights are being violated now in the country.”

He alleged that the government has no control over the state institution and law enforcement agencies. “People’s rights are being snatched at the behest of the government as there is no rule of law.”