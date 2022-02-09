Scoring debuts for Juventus duo

Dusan Vlahovic suggested that Juventus were aiming for the Serie A title after he and Denis Zakaria made instant impressions with debut goals in their new team’s 2-0 win over Verona.

The 22-year-old showed why Juve shelled out an initial 70 million euros ($80.2 million) for his services with 12 minutes gone at the Allianz Stadium, racing onto Paulo Dybala’s chipped through ball before sending a delicate lofted finish over Verona goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo.

“Juventus always point towards the top objectives, if they’re in a competition the aim is to win it,” Vlahovic told DAZN.

“I’m here to contribute, give my all match by match and then we’ll see where we are at the end of the season.”

Zakaria, who arrived on transfer deadline day for 4.5 million euros from Borussia Moenchengladbach, doubled Juve’s lead on the hour to move them into Serie A’s Champions League places.