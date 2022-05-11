Samrat released on bail, will stay on at BSMMU for treatment

Expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat was released from jail on bail this afternoon, nearly two-and-half years after he was arrested from Cumilla during the anti-casino drive.

Samrat was released around 4:30pm from the prison cell of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University where he was being treated for illness, Mahbubul Islam, jailor of Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj, said.

However, Samrat will not go home right now due to ongoing treatment.

BSMMU Director (hospital) Brig Gen Md Nazrul Islam said Samrat is still unwell and he will not be discharged from the hospital today.

If his family members want to shift him elsewhere, decision will be taken tomorrow upon consulting with the doctors treating him, he said.

Earlier in the day, Samrat got ad-interim bail in a case filed for siphoning off around Tk 222 crore and channeling it to casinos in Singapore and Malaysia between 2011 and 2018.

With today’s order, he was granted bail in all cases filed against him and there is no legal bar for his release from jail, said his lawyer Gazi Zillur Rahman.