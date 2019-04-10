Saifuddin takes WC not for granted

Bangladesh all-rounder Mohamamad Saifuddin speaks to reporters during the break of a training session at Mirpur on Tuesday. — BCB photo

If everything goes according to plan, Mohammad Saifuddin would most likely feature in Bangladesh’s opening match against South Africa in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales on June 2.

Saifuddin is expected to fulfill the role of a pace-bowling all-rounder in Bangladesh’s World Cup squad, as the selectors seem to be ignoring Farhad Reza, who is in sublime form with both bat and ball in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League.

Saifuddin’s fast bowling could prove to be crucial for Bangladesh’s bowling line-up in pace-friendly English pitches, where Bangladesh’s spin heavy attack could possibly face a rough time.

Saifuddin, however, didn’t take his World Cup spot for granted and wanted to remain focused at the task in hand, the ongoing DPL.

‘Honestly, it’s not in my mind right now,’ Saifuddin told reporters when asked about his thoughts about the upcoming World Cup in Mirpur.

‘Right now, I am only thinking about the DPL matches. When the squad gets announced and I have the World Cup ticket on my hands then I will think about it,’ he added.

Saifuddin, who is playing for the defending champions Abahani Limited in the ongoing DPL, has so far claimed 10 wickets and made 174 runs in the tournament in seven outings.

Brought into the national side after showing promise in age-level cricket, Saifuddin hasn’t been able to translate his talent completely in the international circuit.

Since making his one-day international debut in October 15, 2017 against Sri Lanka, Saifuddin has played in 10 ODI matches, with an underwhelming record of seven wickets and 175 runs.

In New Zealand, Saifuddin emerged as one of the few performers for Bangladesh, forging an 84 and 101-run partnerships late down the order in the 1st and 3rd ODI after a batting collapse to save the side from further embarrassment.

If given the opportunity to fulfill his World Cup dreams, Saifuddin aspired to kick-on from his New Zealand performance and prove his capabilities in the grandest cricketing event.

‘Every cricketer dreams of playing in the World Cup. If I get the chance, it would be dream come true for me.

‘Besides, a World Cup in English condition would be great platform to prove oneself, especially for junior players like me. If we do well we would get more opportunities in the future. I will try to give my 100 per cent,’ he said.

Countering the batting friendly pitches and restricting oppositions to gettable totals are expected to be the biggest challenges for the Bangladeshi bowling attack in the World Cup.

Saifuddin, who has experience of playing in English conditions, hoped to maintain a consistent line and length to get success in the tournament.

‘In ICC events wickets tend to be more conducive to batting. 300 or 290 runs are scored… As the world’s best batsmen will play there. But I am ready to take on the challenge.

‘We can’t bowl at 150km/h like [Kagiso] Rabada. If we can bowl at 130km/h in the correct line and length and swing the bowl then we can expect something good,’ he said.

