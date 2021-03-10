Saif ton gives hosts 2-0 lead

Skipper Saif Hassan’s century guided hosts Bangladesh Emerging Team to a six-wicket win against Ireland Wolves in the third unofficial ODI at Chattogram’s Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium yesterday.

After the four-wicket win in the second ODI, Bangladesh sealed their second win and now lead the five-match series 2-0. The first game was cancelled when an Ireland player tested positive for coronavirus.

Chasing 261, Bangladesh openers Saif and Tanzid Hasan added 44 runs for the first wicket before the latter departed for 17. Saif remained focused at the other end and the right-hander was eventually dismissed on 120 off 125 balls, featuring 11 fours and five sixes, having laid the foundation for the hosts to reach the target.

It was then Towhid Hridoy and Shamim Hossain who hit unbeaten forties to guide Bangladesh to the target, losing four wickets and with 27 balls to spare.

Earlier, Ireland were asked to bat and the tourists posted 260 for seven riding on wicketkeeper-batsman Lorcan Tucker’s unbeaten 82 off 52 deliveries, which included nine boundaries and two sixes. Right-arm pacer Mukidul Islam bagged three wickets for the hosts.