‘Room for improvement, especially in batting’; Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal said even though they have already confirmed the three-match ODI series by winning the first two matches, they cannot show any complacency against the West Indies in the last match in Chattogram tomorrow.

The 31-year-old said there are areas for improvement for the home team and that he believes the visitors would come hard at them in the last match, with Super League points for World Cup qualification on offer.

“We have won the series but there’s another 10 points up for grabs. We know that the West Indies didn’t have a great first two games, but they are a dangerous side; they can come back anytime,” Tamim said in a video of Q&A posted by the Bangladesh Cricket Board today.

The Tigers won the first match by six wickets and the second match by seven wickets in Dhaka before moving to Chattogram on Saturday for the third match tomorrow. Both teams had a practice session at the match venue – the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium – this afternoon.

Tamim said even though both wins were fairly comfortable, they need to make improvements, especially in batting department.

“I’m sure there is a lot of room for improvement. We can improve in all three departments. We can bowl a little better and field a little better. People are getting starts in batting and not continuing or not finishing the job. These are the areas we’ll have to keep on improving,” the ODI skipper said.

He also hinted that with the series in the bag, the hosts might make a few changes in the last match while making sure the balance of the team is not disturbed.

“We might have very few changes but I’m sure whoever is coming, they all are matchwinners. They have done well in the past whenever they have played. There’s a lot of hunger in the dressing room. People just want to go there on the field and do well,” Tamim said.