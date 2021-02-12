Ron Haque Sikder granted bail

The court has granted bail to the managing director of Sikder Group, Ron Haque Sikder. Upon his return to Dhaka, he had been arrested in an attempted murder case filed at Gulshan police station.
Dhaka’s chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court’s judge Asheq Imam on Friday issued the bail order.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)’s crime and information division’s deputy commissioner Md Jafor Hossain confirmed this to Prothom Alo. He said that the court granted the accused in the case, Ron Haque Sikder, interim bail till 10 March on a Tk 5,000 bond.
Earlier, the Detective Branch (DB) of police brought Ron Haque Sikder before the court, appealing to detain him in jail. On the other hand, a bail petition was submitted in court on behalf of the defendant. After hearing both sides, the court granted Ron Haque Sikder bail.
A team of DB of police, headed by DMP Gulshan division’s deputy commissioner Mashiur Rahman, arrested him from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 10:00am Friday.
Additional deputy commissioner of the division, Golam Saqlain, told Prothom Alo, he was arrested in a case filed by Exim Bank. His brother Dipu Haque Sikder, also accused in the case, has not returned to the country and so could not be arrested.
Earlier, Exim Bank authorities, filed a case against Ron Haque Sikder and Dipu Haque Sikder, sons of Sikder Group owner Zainul Haque Sikder, at the Gulshan police station on 19 May last year.
In the case statement, it was said that on 7 May 2020, Ron and Dipu to have attempted to murder Exim Bank managing director Mohammad Haider Ali Miah and additional managing director Mohammad Firoz Hossain, shooting at them and also detaining them in an apartment as they did not accept mortgage documents for a loan of Tk 5 billion (Tk 500 crore).
Ron Haque Sikder and Dipu Haque Sikder have been in hiding since the incident, said Kamaruzzman, the officer-in-charge of Gulshan police station at the time.