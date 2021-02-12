Ron Haque Sikder granted bail

The court has granted bail to the managing director of Sikder Group, Ron Haque Sikder. Upon his return to Dhaka, he had been arrested in an attempted murder case filed at Gulshan police station.

Dhaka’s chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court’s judge Asheq Imam on Friday issued the bail order.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)’s crime and information division’s deputy commissioner Md Jafor Hossain confirmed this to Prothom Alo. He said that the court granted the accused in the case, Ron Haque Sikder, interim bail till 10 March on a Tk 5,000 bond.

Earlier, the Detective Branch (DB) of police brought Ron Haque Sikder before the court, appealing to detain him in jail. On the other hand, a bail petition was submitted in court on behalf of the defendant. After hearing both sides, the court granted Ron Haque Sikder bail.