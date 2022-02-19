Rohit Sharma named India Test captain

Rohit Sharma was on Saturday named India’s Test captain, one of the highest-pressure jobs in world sport, completing his takeover of the leadership across cricket formats after Virat Kohli’s exit.

The 34-year-old will lead the side in the upcoming two Test series against Sri Lanka starting March 4, chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma told reporters.

“Rohit Sharma is the number one cricketer of our country,” he said.

“King Kohli” quit as India’s Test captain in January having resigned from the T20I leadership last year and then been sacked as ODI skipper.